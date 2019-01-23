Naira down at N362.42 /$ in I&E window

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Naira yesterday depreciated to N362.42 per dollar in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window due to an 11 percent decline in the volume of dollars traded.

Naira loses marginally against dollar, now N361 to $1

Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for the window rose to N362.42 per dollar yesterday from N362.39 per dollar on Monday, translating to three kobo depreciation of the naira.

The volume of dollars traded in the window dropped by 11 percent to $334.34 million from $375.36 million traded on Monday.

However, the naira, yesterday, stood at N361 per dollar in the parallel market.