NAFDAC intercepts catchment of banned Codeine cough syrup in Lagos

By Sola Ogundipe

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, has seized a large catchment of assorted unregistered pharmaceutical products including banned Codeine containing cough syrup.

The Director General of NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, who disclosed this in Lagos, said the seizure was effected after a six-hour surveillance by operatives of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate of the Agency on Wednesday, 9th January 2019.

“Following a tip off from a concerned citizen that a 40ft trailer was transporting assorted suspected pharmaceutical products to an unknown destination, operatives of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate of NAFDAC on Wednesday, 9th January 2019 mounted a six-hour surveillance and intercepted the said trailer at Oshodi enroute Mushin.

“While trying to move the intercepted trailer to NAFDAC warehouse, operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service and Nigeria Police Force came into the scene to lend a helping hand. The trailer was eventually moved to the Area D Command, Mushin.

According to the NAFDAC DG: “After a joint examination by operatives of NAFDAC, Nigeria Customs Service and the Nigeria Police Force, products were found in the intercepted trailer included Barcadin with Codeine (cough syrup) – 588 cartons x 200 bottles x100ml, Batch No. OHLC-08, OHLC-09, OHLC-10, OHLC-11, OHLC-12,

Mfg date: 09/18 Exp. date: 08/21.

“Also intercepted was Feed Fine (Cyproheptadine caplet) – 44 cartons x 24 rolls x 10 packs x 3 blisters x10 caplets, Batch no. MP8212, MP8213, MP8214, MP8215, MP8216, MP8217, MP8219, MP8220, Mfg. date: 07/18, Exp. date: 06/22;

Really Extra (Diclofenac sodium tab) – 190 cartons x 100 boxes x 10pkts x 1x10caplets

Batch No. AB80003

Mfg. date: 10/18, Exp. date: 09/2; Afrodic (Diclofenac sodium cap) – 207 cartons x 100 boxes x 10 packs x 1×10 caplets,

Batch no. AF004, AF006

Mfg. date: 03/18 Exp. date: 02/2.”

The DG said one Mr. Luke Mba ‘M’ of No 9 Ehi Street, Ijesa, Lagos who accompanied the trailer and claimed to be the importer was arrested along with the driver.

Initial investigation suggests that the unregistered products were manufactured and/or imported from India into Nigeria through the Seme land border and allegedly Onitsha, Anambra state bound. The Agency has resolved to prosecute the suspect in this matter when the police hand him over to us.

“It is of note that the Federal Government announced a ban on the production and import of cough syrup containing codeine after investigation into its addiction epidemic.

“We appeal to members of the public as part of their civic responsibility to report any incidence of counterfeiting and adulteration of foods, drugs, cosmetic, medical devices, chemical and packaged water to NAFDAC for prompt regulatory and legal action.

“I thank everyone that has partnered with NAFDAC. We still enlist your support in our quest to eradicate the incidence of Substandard/Spurious/Falsely Labelled/Falsified (SSF) Medical Products, Unwholesome Processed Food and other regulated products.”