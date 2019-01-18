NAFDAC destroys N400m substandard drugs in Nasarawa

By David Odama

LAFIA—National Agency for Food, Drugs, Administration and Control, NAFDAC, yesterday, destroyed substandard, falsified and expired drugs and other related products estimated at over N400m in Nasarawa state.

Director General of NAFDAC, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, who disclosed while carrying out the destruction in Lafia said the products destroyed comprises substandard and falsified medical products.

According to Adeyeye, represented by Mr. Abubakar Jimoh, Director of Special Duties in NAFDAC, the unwholesome processed food products, cosmetics and other counterfeit unsafe products were seized by the agency from the importers and distributors in the North Central zone of the country

Also destroyed were expired drugs voluntarily handed over by compliant companies, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), trade unions, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) and National Association of Proprietary and Patent Medicine Dealers (NAPPMED).

According to the NAFDAC DG, the estimated value of the products destroyed is N400 million comprising drugs such as antibiotics, antihypertensive, anti-malarial, herbal remedies, psychoactive and controlled substances.

Others include foods such as spaghetti, vegetable oil, non alcoholic beverages, sachet water, among others. Cosmetics products include creams, pomade etc. while chemicals include fake insecticides.

“The destruction of these items today is a testimony of our resolve to safeguard the health of our nation. I can assure you that NAFDAC is doing everything to ensure that the right quality medicines and wholesome foods are sold to Nigerians,” she said.