N-Delta youths march for Buhari, Dokubo in Abuja

We want to change the narratives in N-Delta –Dokubo

Hundreds of Ijaw youths resident in the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, yesterday, stormed the corporate head office of the Presidential Amnesty Programme on a solidarity march in support of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta, Prof. Charles Dokubo.

The placard-carrying youths led by president of the Ijaw Youth Association in Northern Nigeria, Akasah Kelvin, said the solidarity march was to galvanise support for Buhari’s re-election in the forthcoming election.

Towards this end, Akasah said the group had scheduled a Town Hall meeting for January 29 in Abuja to endorse Buhari for a second term, adding that plans were underway to hold a three-million-man march in the nation’s capital.

“We are here to tell the whole world that President Buhari and Prof. Dokubo, have done well. For the past nine months that Mr President appointed him, he has done enough. Since he came into office, all the moribund training centres, he has revamped them. As a matter of fact, he has done enough and he is still doing more. So, the whole world should disregard the sponsored petitions and protests against him.

“We are saying they should give him enough space to work. give him time so that everybody will benefit from him. We are queuing behind President Buhari and Prof. Dokubo because they’ve done well and will Niger Delta to the next level.”

Responding, Dokubo expressed appreciation to members of the group for publicly demonstrating support for him and President Buhari.

He assured that the Amnesty Programme will be used under his watch to transform youths in the Niger Delta region.

“Our people have come to show Mr. President and I support which will go a long way. This office belongs to all of you and I was appointed to change the tune and narratives in the Niger Delta. This office belongs to everybody from the Niger Delta. You are supposed to benefit from it; to transform you. It is not only about paying N65, 000. It is for making you to realize that through this office, which has been supported by the President, who has given us the backing, you must work for him.”

Urging them to be united and organised, Dokubo emphasized on his determination to ensure that the Amnesty Programme is refocused to achieve its original mandate and transform its beneficiaries to become change agents.