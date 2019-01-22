Multiple Taxation: Telecom association urges review of Amended Tax Order of 2015

The Association of Licenced Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), has urged the Federal Government to review the Amended Tax Order of 2015 to reduce multiple taxation.

The Secretary of ALTON, Mr Gbolahan Awonuga, made the call in an interview with newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.

The administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, acting through the then Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, had on May 26, 2015, amended the Taxes and Levies (Approved List for

Collection) Act, Cap. T2, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The ALTON scribe, however, said that there was need to review the order, adding that “the tax order was amended and signed by the former Minister of Finance, Mrs Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala because it created more problems and confusion.

“However, ALTON is seeking another review and we are planning to send it to the National Economic Council for consideration.”

Awonuga said that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had taken steps to address the issue of multiple taxation and had been having stakeholders’ meetings and discussing with states on how to put a stop to the issue.

He added that “ALTON had been relating with states to end the problem of multiple taxation.

The association was also relating with necessary agencies of government to move the telecom sector forward in 2019.

“We are also working with players in the telecom sector and the financial sector by way of financial inclusion so as to take financial institutions to the grassroots.

“Those are part of what we are going to do and also try to ensure that online fraud is drastically reduced. We are looking forward to do all these this year.”