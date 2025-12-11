Soludo seeks to end multiple taxation with new bill in Anambra

Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka, Anambra – Governor Chukwuma Soludo has proposed a bill aimed at eliminating multiple taxation and illegal levies in Anambra State. The “Anambra State Taxes, Levies and Presumptive Tax Collection 2025” bill has successfully passed its second reading in the state House of Assembly.

The bill stipulates that anyone mounting unauthorized roadblocks for revenue collection will face fines exceeding N5 million and potential imprisonment, among other penalties.

Presenting the bill, House Majority Leader Hon. Ikenna Ofodeme said it seeks to close loopholes, curb illegal taxation, and clearly define revenue responsibilities across the three tiers of government.

“The bill will also enable citizens to know what they owe and encourage the use of electronic payment systems,” Ofodeme explained.

The legislation is expected to reduce the activities of touts and unapproved levy collectors, boost the state’s economy, and increase Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

Supporting the bill, Hon. JohnBosco Akaegbobi of Nnewi South Constituency 2 emphasized its role in ensuring transparency and proper allocation of IGR. Similarly, Hon. Ejike Okechukwu of Anaocha Constituency 2 noted that despite the state’s thriving markets and economic activity, the IGR remains relatively low.

Other lawmakers, including Noble Igwe (Ogbaru Constituency 1), Emma Nwafor (Orumba South Constituency), and Golden Iloh (Ihiala Constituency 2), praised the bill’s provisions for penalizing offenders, calling it a critical step toward eliminating multiple taxation in Anambra State.