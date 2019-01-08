MOSOP splits into five factions

…Ogoni clean-up projects caused the crisis—Factional President

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT—Battle over who becomes President of Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People, MOSOP, has split the body into five groups, each with a president.

The development led to the disruption of the 27th Ogoni Day celebration, as major stakeholders in the area boycotted the event.

President of one of the factions, Mr. Leborsi Pyagbara, lamented that the clean-up project exercise and intended resumption of oil exploration in the area had sparked crisis in the area.

Pygbara, who is still occupying MOSOP President’s office, while speaking at the MOSOP office in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, after the Ogoni Day celebration, noted that the event was largely disrupted because of the divisions in the body.

Pyagbara regretted that he and other leaders of MOSOP could not attend the celebration because of alleged arms buried at the venue, adding that his refusal to appear at the celebration averted bloodbath.

He said the crisis was fuelled by Ogoni clean-up project, adding that everybody was struggling to be in charge of the process.

Meanwhile, another factional President of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke, said his emergence as President of the body would ensure development of Ogoni communities.

Nsuke called for unity among the people of Ogoni, adding that divisions would not help the people to win in their struggles.