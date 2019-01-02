Monarch tasks politicians, stakeholders on peaceful polls

By Samuel Oyadongha

THE Obanobhan of Ogbia Kingdom, His Eminence, King Dumaro Owaba, has called for peaceful conduct of the 2019 general election.

King Owaba, who made the call in Ogbia, noted that he had addressed politicians and other stakeholders on the need for peace to reign during and after the exercise.

The monarch made the appeal when the candidate of the Labour Party for Bayelsa East senatorial district, Iniuro Wills visited his palace as part of consultations with key stakeholders in the zone ahead of the forthcoming election.

He berated political parties for their clear lack of ideology, insisting that in the coming elections people were more likely to vote credible candidates rather than parties, as according to him, “enlightened people will not follow party.”

The monarch expressed worry at the absence of good road network in the entire Ogbia Kingdom.

He noted that one of the reasons why development was slow in the zone was because contracts awarded to politicians were easily compromised, manipulated and later abandoned after mobilization had been paid, and called for the practice to be discontinued.

The paramount ruler thanked Wills for his genuine concerns to address the pressing social problems in the zone and called for a collaboration of efforts among like minds to achieve desired results.

He said, “It may not be money that will win the war. But bear our challenges in your mind. Work towards them. Your beliefs, your efforts, your commitments to your people are what will make you greater.

“When former President Goodluck Jonathan accepted defeat, I was happy that politicians would learn from that and learn to accept the outcome of elections and consider politics as not a do or die affair. But it appears the politicians are yet to learn from that history,” he said.

In his remarks, the Obanema of the Federated Kolo Communities His Royal Highness King F. D. Amakuro advised wills to confer with other senatorial candidates with a view to ensuring amicable outcomes.