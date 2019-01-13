Linkage Assurance sees brighter future with improved technology

MANAGING Director/Chief Executive Officer of Linkage Assurance Plc, Daniel Braie, has said that the increased investment in technological infrastructure and quality manpower holds a bright future for the company.

Braie who disclosed this at the company’s awards night in Lagos, said he is positive that business in 2019 will witness efficiency in operation, quality service delivery to customers and increased value for its shareholders.

He said, “With increased investment in technological infrastructure as well as quality manpower, which our company has attracted in the outgoing year the future is bright for the company.”

Braie who commended the staff for their contributions in 2018, said the company was able to overcome the challenges in the business environment because of the commitment of the staff.

He said, “The business environment was very challenging in 2018 to the extent that companies were having difficulties but with God on our side we did not perform badly. We have been able to attract quality staff, better infrastructures to enable us deliver quality service in the coming year, and I am hopeful that we will do better in 2019.”

Braie however charged the staff to redouble their efforts to sustain the growth achieved so far and the targets it has set for itself as a company.

The event was an opportunity for the company to reward its staff who showed outstanding performance in their different departments during the outgoing year.