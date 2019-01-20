Let your life radiate joy always

By Funmi Komolafe

Gradually, we have moved into the second half of the month of January. These few weeks in the New Year, God has visited many people. This year, the Lord will visit you and everything that is yours in Jesus name.

Brethren, I am sure you know that our countenance has a lot to do with how people relate to us. In the same way, it could determine how we relate with God.

It is a fact that the world is populated with over a billion human beings most of whom cry unto God daily for one thing or the other.

The book of Prophet Isaiah 59 verse1 states, “ Behold, The Lord’s hand is not shortened, that it cannot save: neither his ear heavy, that it cannot hear:”.

It goes further in verse 2 to tell us why He may not hear us. “ But your iniquities have separated you and your God, and your sins have hid his face from you, that he will not hear”.

The Holy Bible tells us that sin separated man from his creator.

A sinful man, who is conscious of his sin, is unlikely to radiate joy when he relates with God.

Genesis 4 vs. 8&9 provides us with an example. “And Cain talked with Abel his brother: and it came to pass, when they were in the field, that Cain rose up against Abel his brother, and slew him. And the Lord said unto Cain, Where is Abel thy brother? And he said. I know not: Am I my brother’s keeper?

lt is the story of Cain and Abel and what happened after they both offered sacrifices to God. You can see that the tone of Cain was harsh and unfriendly. Why? Because he had committed sin and he knew it.

Though he murdered his brother, he was unhappy and therefore, his relationship with the Lord was strained.

This may not be exactly the same way with many of us but we tend to make our lives reflect our challenges and this is unfortunate. What do I mean? Waiting on the Lord for children could be quite challenging but it does not mean one should wear mournful looks. I do know that mockers will always ask what makes you happy when you have no child. They will say it in low tones. Not many will be bold to say it to you directly but to wear mournful look is to allow the negative influence of the devil and his agents to reflect in your life.

When we have a countenance that is not cheerful, it becomes difficult to sing praises to God, it becomes difficult to pray or even rejoice with others. Yet the life of a Christian should be one that praises God. That is prayerful and rejoices with others. Some people say testimony begets testimony.

What do I mean? By listening to someone’s testimony, you may find the solution to your challenge therein.

For instance, a woman who has been waiting on the Lord arrived at a church with a mission to be a mother. When she got to the doorpost of the church, she held on to it saying “ O Lord, I have heard that you give women children in this church, I am here to receive mine”.

To the glory of God, she had a baby about a year later.

The lesson from this woman’s testimony is she demonstrated faith by calling upon God to give her own child in that church. Secondly, she did something unusual to demonstrate her faith. Thirdly, she was expectant. She knew and believed she could have her baby in that church.

To the glory of God, it was not long before she became a mother. Brethren, had she come into the church grumbling . Would she have received? What if she had said to herself that the miracles she heard of were unreal? This kind of attitude could have delayed her miracle.

Our Lord Jesus told us in Mark 9 verse 23 “ Jesus said unto him, “ If thou canst believe, all things are possible to him that believeth”.

The level of faith that we carry in us is enough to make us cheerful. A patient on a sick bed or one who has been coping with some health challenges with his or her level of faith, she is bound to be cheerful to the surprise of others.

What makes him or her cheerful is the confidence the person has in Jesus.

Let me narrate the story of a lady who lost her only child. The boy was 13 years when he had a domestic accident and died.

As usual mourners trooped to the mother to console her . The boy’s father lives in Europe. Many of those who visited her were surprised to hear her giving glory to God and even teaching them with Holy Bible passages that it is only God that gives life and can take it.

Barely, a year after this incident, the woman who was gone past menopause had a baby boy. The boy, to the surprise of many not only looked like the boy that died, he was born with a scar that the late boy had on his face in the same position.

It amazed many people and they gave glory to God.

No one knew that God had just started with her. The young boy was two plus when she took in again and gave birth to a set of triplets, two boys and a girl.

Her ancestral hometown erupted in joy. Everyone praised God for her.

Brethren, what if she had said terrible things about God when her son died, would she have received these miracles? Definitely not. Perhaps God will have mercy on her and she would have children later but you cannot compare the joy that will flow with that of the woman whose story I told.

As Christians we should not go about with countenance that would make people pity us. The reality is that those who see our sad countenance cannot help us. At best they will mock you. So why make yourself a laughing stock?

Proverbs 15 vs. 13 states “ a merry heart maketh a cheerful countenance: but by sorrow of the heart, the spirit is broken”.

Brethren, the passage is quite clear. If the heart is sorrowful, such a spirit may find it difficult to pray or concentrate during prayers.

Isaiah 61 vs. 1-3 “ The Spirit of the Lord GOD is upon me; because the LORD hath anointed me to preach good tidings unto the meek; he hath sent me to bind up the broken hearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives, and the opening of the prison to them that are bound; To proclaim the acceptable year of the LORD, and the day of vengeance of our God; to comfort all that mourn; To appoint unto them that mourn in Zion, to give unto them beauty for ashes, the oil of joy for mourning, the garment of praise for the spirit of heaviness; that they might be called trees of righteousness , the planting of the LORD, that he might be glorified”.

Putting up sorrowful looks, could delay the marriage of a lady waiting to get married, it could even make one miss a job prospect, for married couples, it could put the other partner off.

When all or any of these happens, a miracle could be delayed.

Brethren, this New Year, cast aside the garment of sorrow and put on the garment of joy.

Be assured that God is able to give you beauty for ashes. He is able to turn your sorrow to joy.

I see you celebrate and be celebrated this year in Jesus name.

Shalom.