Let others serve after completing 3 terms, kinsmen beg Dogara

By Charles Agwam

Bauchi – Kinsmen of the Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara have called on him to step down and allow others in his constituency to serve, after serving 3 terms at National Assembly.



Speaking on behalf of his constituency, Yakubu Bayero at a fundraising dinner organised for honourable Azi Atan, candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), for the Bogoro, Dass, Tafawa Balewa, on Tuesday called on the Speaker to step down for ‘his brother’.

Yakubu explained that the speaker has risen to a certain level and has done so much for his constituency, but ‘needs to pass the mantle to another person’.

“We want to appreciate what Yakubu Dogara has done for us in this constituency, indeed he is a Statesman, but he needs to allow someone else to try.

“Having served for 12 years at the House, 4 out of which he spent as Speaker, he should seek for higher office” he said.



Speaking earlier, Azi Atan who also hales from Bogoro, Speaker Dogara’s home town, urged electorate from the constituency to come out en mass to vote for him under the platform of SDP.

He noted that there is need to give room for other indigenes and vibrant politicians across the constituency to also make their contributions at the Green Chamber.

He stressed that he has all the qualities and qualifications to serve in the House of Representatives and provide quality representation for the constituency.