Leading in the New Year

By Janet Adetu

Welcome to 2019!

Has it ever occurred to you that great leaders or people of leadership status have one unique thing in common, that is a sense of responsibility and positive impact? It is not by mistake when you hear the statement “Some were born to be leaders”, this is in fact quite a visibly true statement. A primary or infant school teacher can almost accurately identify those children who have the potential and tendency to be good leaders of tomorrow. Of course everyone has it in them to display great leadership traits, some however more than others. There is a unique trait that states outstanding characteristics, behaviour, attitude and attributes that make these individuals stand out from the rest.

Leaders project outstanding characteristics, behaviour, attitude and attributes that make them stand out from the rest. As a leader your mind set is fine tuned to wanting to have a positive impact on all around you; whether it is your immediate family, extended family, friends, colleagues, social group, institution or organization. There is a belief that you can steer the ship towards success, victory, progress, development and overall achievement. It goes without saying that adopting a position of leadership is no small task. To be called a leader or earn a title of leadership status it comes with an image amount of merit and trust that can create a positive influential impression.

It is also important to be aware that not all leaders are successful or are capable of steering a ship to victory. Leadership in today’s economy and evolving world involves image elements of discipline, dedication, commitment, honesty, courage and confidence. Leadership can fail if you approach tasks with an unconscious attitude and destructive minded.

Leadership and Etiquette

My perspective on leadership is highly related to your level of etiquette. It takes time to develop into a well-groomed leader just as it takes time to build a worthy self-image. It will require your willingness to acquire new knowledge and develop the much refined soft skills that will set your trait. The ultimate etiquette and protocol skills are simply the ABCD of life:

Attitude (Articulate)

Behaviour (Befitting)

Communication (Charismatic)

Demeanour (Distinct)

Your ability to understand these essential soft skills will propel you to outstanding leadership abilities. Let us begin to analyse the importance of these leadership traits.

Articulate Attitude

Your attitude towards your life, your success, the people around you, your career or your business once refined will set the tone for positive interactions compelling innovative ideas and drive results. Having the correct attitude, you will appear more likeable, approachable, authoritative, trustworthy and distinctive. Your dress sense will stand out as your approach to daily scenarios will be more calculated and your presence will be felt.

Befitting Behaviour

Great leaders exhibit behaviour that highlights responsibility in huge proportions. Even in the midst of bad situations they aim is to turn a bad situation around for the better.

As you climb up the leadership ladder, as a leader your behaviour is always on the radar; you are constantly being watched, judged and mirrored. Some will pick up on your positive attributes, others on your negative weaknesses. Knowing how to conduct yourself at all times will sift you from the pack and put you high on the pedestal. Great leaders modify their behaviours regularly and learn from past mistakes.

With a combination of almost perfect behaviour and the correct attitude you are on your way towards building a self-image that emulates the required self-esteem and confidence.

Charismatic Communication

Your communication skills are the striking features that gets you noticed as a leader. It is essential to understand that it is not just what you say that commands respect for you. Personally I feel that your non-verbal communication skills are far more important or just as essential to the behaviour and attitude you portray. Your leadership traits should display a positive body language that is assertive and states your true state of mind thus how you are feeling. Your gestures should not fall below expectations.

Are you the leader you say you are?

Have you asked yourself the following questions? Do you react sometimes, always or never?

Do you doubt yourself and your ability to succeed? Do you get worried quite often I the workplace?

Do your actions show people what you want from them?

Are you highly motivated because you know what it takes to be successful? Do you feel threatened when someone criticizes you? Are you optimistic about life, and see beyond temporary setbacks.

Make a difference to your generation and stand out in a positive way. It is the new year 2019 lead with intention at work, home, and all your environs.

Make a difference to your generation and stand out in a positive way. It is the new year 2019 lead with intention at work, home, and all your environs.

