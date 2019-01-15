Lagos, Ogun to experience power outage -TCN

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), has said that due to its annual preventive maintenance, there will be interruption of electricity supply to consumers receiving supply within its Lagos network specifically in parts of Alimosho, Ejigbo and Agbara, in Lagos and Ogun states.

The scheduled is expected to take place at the Ikeja-West 330/132Kv Transmission Sub-Region in Lagos.

TCN General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs. Ndidi Mbah, told Vanguard that: “The interruption will be on Sunday, January 13, 2019 between 08:00 – 17:00hrs and Tuesday, January 15th, 2019 between 08:00 – 17:00hrs.

“The planned outage will enable TCN engineers from Ikeja-West Transmission Sub-Region carry out annual preventive maintenance work on some equipment for improved electricity supply to consumers.”

She noted that the company sincerely regrets inconveniences that would be caused by the interruption and promises to continue upgrading and maintaining her equipment to serve Nigerians better.