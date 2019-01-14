Lagos Guber debate: ICT, security, education, others take centre stage

Security, information technology, education, health and fight against corruption were among areas that took the centre stage of discussion at the gubernatorial debate organised by the Diocese of Lagos West (Anglican Communion) on Monday.

News men report that the governorship debate, held at the Archbishop Vining Memorial Church Cathedral, Ikeja had in attendance 12 gubernatorial candidates of Lagos State.

The governorship candidates harped on the need to improve on these sectors, being the indices of development and improvement on the economy of the state.

Mr Awamaridi Ifagbemi, governorship candidate of Labour Party (LP), said that the party would fully commit itself to restructuring the educational sector by granting free adult compulsory education to all.

He also promised free internet connection throughout Lagos State, noting that people, especially the students, need information for the 21st century learning.

The Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party (ANDP) candidate, Dr Segun Musa said that his party would focus on the Blue Economy, which is a way to harness the abundance of waterways in Lagos.

“We need to develop the Blue Economy which is our natural habitat, the water in Lagos. We need to open up the waterways for fishing, tourism, transportation and agriculture,’’ he said.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mr Jimi Agbaje, said that his election agenda was based on a tripod of Livability, Economy and the Future.

“We need to make Lagos State livable to all by providing all the basic amenities needed in the state. The transport section must be improved upon and there should be reduction in the man-hour loss in the traffic.

“We also need to make our graduates employable through provision of 21st century information technology that will give them an edge.

“There should be internet in every school for our school children. I see this as possible in Lagos,’’ he said.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu said that consolidation on the existing programmes of the state would be his priority.

“Lagos State is already blessed with abundance resources, so what we need to do is to consolidate on the existing programmes. We will improve upon what we have.

“We need to improve on our transportation system, education system by providing free internet service in our schools and other things.

“We have to improve on the training of our teachers by giving them training as a 21st century empowerment. We also need to collaborate with the private sector on the improvement of our power sector,’’ he said.

NAN reports that other candidates present at the gubernatorial debate include that of Labour Party, Prince Awamaridi Ifagbemi; Action Democratic Party (ADP), Mr Babatunde Gbadamosi; and National Conscience Party (NCP), Ven. Funsho Awe.

Others are: African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr Muyiwa Fafowora; Alliance National Party (ANP), Mr Ladipo Johnson; Young Progressive Party (YPP), Mrs Adebisi Ogunsanya; Social Democratic Party (SDP), Mr Adetokunbo Pearse and Alliance for Democracy (AD) Mr Owolabi Salis. (NAN)