Lagos Govt distributes inputs to 1,252 farmers

Lagos – The Lagos state government on Thursday distributed farm inputs to 1,252 farmers across the state to enhance sustainable and accelerated food production.

Gov. Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos state made the distribution at the Agricultural Value Chain Empowerment Programme held at the Police College, Ikeja.



Ambode said that distribution of the inputs became imperative for increased food production as the state’s population was on the increase.

The governor represented by the Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Toyin Suarau, said that the step taken by the state government was to ensure improved living standards for farmers.

“To support this critical sector of our economy, this administration had carried out various interventions to stimulate its development from subsistence practice to a commercialized activity.

”These interventions are being carried out under three major programmes; Accelerated Food Expansion, Development of Red Meat Value Chain and Empowerment programmes.

”We are flagging off the agricultural value chains empowerment programme through which agricultural inputs and productive assistance will be made available to 1,252 beneficiaries across four value chains.

”The value chains are; aquaculture, artisanal fisheries, crops/livestock and marketing; aimed at ensuring increased productivity for food security and also improved living standards of the beneficiaries.

“This step will reduce the incidence of poverty, transform the state to an efficient producer of food and create prosperity for actors in the selected value chains,’’ he said.

Ambode explained that the state had been recognised as one of the key front runners in the ongoing revolution in the agricultural sector in the country.

Dr Olayiwole Onasanya, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, who read the commissioner’s address, said that the distribution of the inputs was to strengthen food production, processing and marketing systems of the state.

Onasanya said that the empowerment was to further promote health and wellbeing, end hunger and poverty in line with goals one, two and three of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

”This programme focuses on empowerment of small holder farmers across four agricultural value chains.

”With the growing population of Lagos standing at about 23 million people, Lagos is faced with the challenge of providing food for the people.

”The implementation of three core activities of the state has impacted positively on food security, job creation, poverty reduction and improved well being of farmers and fisher folks in the state.

”These inputs are given out to farmers with the hope that it will improve their production, ” he said.

According to Olayinwole, the inputs worth about N200 million was to help stimulate development from subsistence to commercial agriculture.

The state government urged the beneficiaries to put to good use the input given to them, which include, outboard engines, fish drying kiln, plastic crates and collapsible water tanks.

A fish farmer, Mrs Aduke Adeyanju, got 15 bags of Aller Aqua fish feeds; Mrs Gbajumo Oriyomi a poultry farmer got 20 bags of poultry feeds; Mrs Comfort Ijenebe, a pig farmer, got 20 bags of pig feeds.



10bags of sheep and goat feeds were given to Mr Joseph Bankole; one unit each of fish drying kiln was given to Majidan Women Processors and African Women Fish Processors and Traders.

Other items distributed included crates of eggs; maize seedlings; fertilisers; plastic crates for perishables and cows for the red meat value chain players.

The traders and farmers thanked the state government for being sensitive to the yearnings of its dwellers. (NAN)