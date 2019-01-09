LADOL gets ISO certification

By Ebuka Oko

THE Lagos Deep Offshore Logistics Base (LADOL), officially known as LADOL Free Zone Logistics Company, has been awarded the International Standard Organization, ISO numbers.

The awarded ISO numbers are: 9001:2015 and 45001:2018+14001:2015 respectively.

This wholly Nigerian owned company continues to break new grounds and prove that Nigerian companies can lead the way and exceed international standards.

In a press statement, LADOL’s Managing Director, Amy Jadesimi, said that the achievement was as a result of the hard work of the staff of the company for many years.

”Achieving these certifications reflects the hard work and dedication of our staff, for which I thank them all. Many staff members worked long hours, and everyone was enthusiastic and collaborative, I’m very proud of us all.

“This is part of a long-term plan and we will continue to improve every year exceeding international standards and very soon setting them.”

The ISO 9001:2015 certification was achieved after a rigorous and transparent audit process conducted by Bureau Veritas while ISO 45001:2018+14001:2015 was conducted by RINA between December 10 -14, 2018.

According to ISO, achieving 9001:2015 certification means that an organization has demonstrated the following: Customer focus, leadership, innovation of people, systematic approach to management, continual improvement, and factual approach to decision-making and mutually beneficial supplier relations.

The newest version of the ISO 9001 certification contains key updates including an emphasis on risk-based thinking to enhance the application of the process approach, improved applicability for services and increased leadership requirements.