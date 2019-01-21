Lack of unity responsible for division in Nigeria – Dogara

The Speaker, Houses of Representative, Mr. Yakubu Dogara, has identified lack of unity in Nigeria as the major factor responsible for its division.

Dogara said this in Kaltungo, Gombe State, during the flag off campaign of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“Lack of unity in the country is the major factor responsible for our division.

“The only solution to the problem is for us to be united, particularly we in the Northern part of the country.”

The speaker said the only person to salvage the country was Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, the presidential candidate for the PDP.

According to him, Nigerians are living in abject poverty, insecurity and so many problems.

“I am calling on the people to ensure they vote for PDP from top to bottom for better Nigeria.

“You should not be deceived by religious and ethnic politics; vote the right candidates who will salvage our country.”

Gov. Ibrahim Dankwambo who is also the Director General North East Atiku Campaign Group, said he would do everything humanly possible for Atiku to win the election.

Also, Alhaji Usman Bayero, Governorship candidate PDP in Gombe stte, said he would consolidate on the gains of PDP government in the state.

“I will ensure that I continue from where Dankwambo stops.(NAN)