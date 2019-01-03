IYC denies statement drumming support for Buhari’s 2nd term

*Says, we are yet to decide

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – THE leadership of the Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, led by Oweilaemi Pereotubo, has denounced media report credited to its spokesperson, Daniel Dasimaka that “Ijaw youths have decided to throw their weight behind the behind the second term ambition of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Dasimaka had made the disclosure, Thursday as part of a consensus reached among Ijaws saying, “IYC urges all to join voices to that of the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, Prof. Charles Dokubo, to offer mass support to the President’s second term bid for resisting wrong counsels to end PAP.”

Condemning the statement in a swift reaction, Oweilaemi in a statement Thursday night, affirmed that the comments by the IYC scribe which has caused tension amongst youths of Ijaw nation, is not the position of the entire council.

He said: “The Ijaw nation, particularly the IYC is yet to decide who to support for presidency in the next general elections and I want to believe that the IYC spokesperson was quoted out of context.

“I want to state it categorically here as the IYC president that the president, other organs of the IYC, stakeholders and founding fathers of the council, are consulting and are meeting to decide the way forward as regards its position during the forthcoming elections.”