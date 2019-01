The head of Iran’s air force said on Monday the country was impatient to fight Israel and destroy it, a state-linked news website said.

“The young people in the air force are fully ready and impatient to confront the Zionist regime and eliminate it from the Earth,” Brig. Gen. Aziz Nasirzadeh was quoted as saying by the Young Journalist Club, a website supervised by state television.(Reuters/NAN)