IPAC honours Ugwuanyi for good governance



ENUGU—Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, Enugu State Chapter, the umbrella organisation of all registered political parties in Nigeria, weekend, conferred on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi the award of “Commander of Good Governance and Democracy Dividends in Enugu State”.

Presenting the award letter to Ugwuanyi, when members of IPAC paid him a solidarity visit at the Government House, Enugu, the state chairman, Engr. Godwin Okey, stated that “this decision was arrived at following a result of a conscientious appraisal of your administration from 2015 to date which put your performance in office very high”.

According to the letter co-signed by the State Secretary, Hon. Manifest Nnamani, on behalf of others, “this is to certify therefore that you (Ugwuanyi) have been conffered with the award of Commander of Good Governance and Democracy Dividends in Enugu State, by the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Enugu State, the umbrella body of all political parties operating in Enugu State and consisting of 83 registered political parties”.

They told the governor that the recognition “will further spur you to deliver more good governance and democracy dividends to Ndi Enugu” and reassured him of their “highest esteem and support”.