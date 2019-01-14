I don’t know what came over me, says killer of wife, sons

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN—A 35-year-old tipper lorry driver, Idehen Uwaila, who killed his wife and two children at Ovbiogie in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State, weekend, was yesterday paraded alongside 91 suspected criminals by the State Police Command.

The sober tipper-lorry driver, who killed his wife over suspicion that she could be involved in extra-marital affairs, during the parade, said he did not know what came over him when he committed the act.

Uwaila said the accident he had in 2016 on his head may have affected his brain.

“God forgive me because I do not know what came over me. I had a very severe accident in 2016 and this mark you see in my face is as a result of the accident. It is only God that helped me and sometime I have some challenge in my brain.

“She always accused me of not coming home on time. I then asked her why are you accusing me like that and that you know the kind of job I do because it is not all the people I supply sand that pay me immediately. Some do ask me to wait or come back days later.

“She told me that because I was not coming home on time, she will equally start going out with other men.

The new Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, said he will be charged to court upon completion of investigation.

CP Hakeem Odumosu also yesterday launched a new communication strategy that would put make police posts, zonal offices and others reachable by members of the public 24 hours with dedicated line to all police formations in the state.