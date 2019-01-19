I don’t know what came over me; says killer of wife, kids

…As Edo police commissioner reads riot act to criminals, personnel

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – IT was tragedy for the people of Ovbiogie community in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State last week as they experienced an unusual occurrence when a 35-year-old-man identified as Idehen Uwaila killed his 28-year-old wife, Maureen and two of his children; Derrick aged two years and Desmond who was said to be three years old.

The eldest child, Precious aged six was however lucky as she was said to be playing on the floor while her siblings and their mother were on the bed when their father struck fired shots from his licensed gun. Uwaila is a tipper driver from Orhionmwon local government area but built his house in Ovbiogie where his mother hails from.

It was gathered that Uwaila had earlier accused his wife of infidelity but it was resolved after he reported the case to the family of his wife.

However, it was a sober Uwaila who spoke to journalists at the state police command earlier in the week when he was paraded alongside 91 other suspected criminals including suspected cultists, child defilers, kidnappers and others.

Uwaila said he did not know what came over him to have killed his “lovely family”.

He said “I don’t know what came over me, myself and my family have been together. Where am I going to start from (sobs). I had issue with her before but it had been settled. She always accused me that I don’t come back home on time and I told her she should know the nature of my job that I had to go after our debtors since many of our deliveries were on credit and I had to go and collect the money before coming home late.

But instead of seeing reason with me, she threatened that she would also be going out too and I warned her against it saying it was a taboo. I then drove down to their family house and reported the matter to her mother and it was settled.

“I can’t explain what led me to go and carry my gun to shoot at them when I knew that they were there. This is my family, we have been living together for over ten years, I don’t know what happened please help me.

“God forgive me because I don’t know what came over me. I had a very severe accident in 2016 and the mark on my face was as a result of the accident. It was only God that helped me and sometimes I have some challenge in my brain”

However, the police boss said the corpses of the deceased were still with the police and that “a post mortem will be done on them, then we will hand over the results to the court which will take it from there”

The police also paraded a gospel artist, Mr. Anthony Okhoria, aged 49 who was accused of defiling a nine-year old girl.

The victim was a daughter of one of his tenants at his house in Ekpoma, headquarters of Esan West local government area.

Okhoria however denied having carnal knowledge of the girl saying it was the victim’s mother and sisters who attempted to seduce him.

He said the woman and her children tried severally to seduce him to sleep with them so as not to pay for accommodation again but he refused. The suspect said the teenager he was alleged to have defiled also came rubbing his legs while he was sleeping in his bedroom.

His words: “My wife and children are not around, I did not defile anybody. They rented my apartment in 2017 through the Christ Embassy Church. The mother was trying to seduce me and I refused her. Her first daughter also tried by sucking my breast but I did not succumb. They were supposed to pay their rent this month but the woman and her children started seducing me so that they would not pay.

“She came and told me that the church said they could not pay for her again and asked if I did not like her and I said no. I did not agree. It got to a stage she would enter my bedroom after I just finished taking my bath. I would ask her to go but she would refuse and would still be talking. She has four girls and all of them tried to seduce me.

“I was shocked when she said I slept with her little daughter. They come to my sitting room to suck my breast, I would report to their mother but she would say they were just playing with me. The nine years old daughter also came to my bedroom and was rubbing my legs but I did not touch her because I am a Christian.”

The police boss also launched a new communication strategy to check crimes in the state saying that all police posts and zonal offices would be provided with dedicated lines and would be open to the public for 24 hours.

He said “I shall ensure that members of the public have unfettered access to all police formations in the state to be able to lodge complaint which shall be promptly attended to. One immediate step towards achieving this is the launching of 100 dedicated and permanent telephone lines that cover all the 55 Police Divisional Headquarters, 10 Area Commands, Six Police Posts and other police formations in the state. All the telephone lines have been activated. You are at liberty to call any police station right now and lodge your complaints including passing information on traffic situations and criminal incidents.

“I will not tolerate a situation where any Area Commander or DPO will turn himself or herself to a tin god or remain inaccessible to members of the public. I shall remove the mutual suspicion that exist between police and members of the public to let them have more confidence in reporting cases and or giving information to police. I assure that all information rendered shall be treated with utmost secrecy and informant’s identity fully protected”.

Odumosu also urged all those who are still in possession of illegal firearms in the state to surrender them to the police. “The presidential order on mopping up of illegal arms and ammunition subsists. It is advised that should there be any person or group of persons who are still in possession of illegal arms and ammunitions to submit them to the police as Edo state Police Command under my leadership will not leave anyone found culpable unpunished”

He said his mission as the Commissioner of Police in the state was to reduce crime and criminality to the barest minimum “through maximum utilisation and deployment of human and material resources available to the command”