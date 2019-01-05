Hymnodia Flags-off in Grand Style

Excitement filled the air as shoppers, merchants and visitors were treated to melodious rendition of inspirational hymns at the Ikeja City Mall in Lagos on Sunday, December 30, 2018 by the team of Hymnodia to flagged-off its Season One in grand style.

The fun-spiced ceremony, which featured crowd-moving performances by the 30-member choir, signalled the commencement of the call-to-entry for Hymnodia, a unique reality-TV programme that seeks to reignite the hymn culture and promotes the nurture in the area of worship.

During the flag-off, the team swung in tune with the lyrics, while shoppers demonstrated their enthusiasm by singing along with the choir, expressing delight at the gorgeous Hymnodia designer dresses.

Managing Director of Philosoville Limited and initiator of Hymnodia, Mr. Kufre Ekanem explained that Hymnodia seeks to revive the hymn culture and worship as a critical element of what cohesive societies require. He said that Hymnodia revolves around members of a world class choir who contest to showcase their skills as singers, writers and hymnodists, while collaborating to render soul-lifting renditions.

“It is designed to redefine the perception on hymns and reposition the minds of Nigerians on the almost forgotten art and value of hymn creation, writing and singing,” Ekanem affirmed.

To participate, talented young Nigerians are required to visit Hymnodia website, www.hymnodiahq.com, download and complete the Hymntestants application form and return scanned copy of completed form to info@hymnodiahq.com. Applicants are also expected to post a maximum 60 seconds self video of hymn rendition on Facebook, Twitter Instagram or their website with the hashtag #hymnodiahq, after which shortlisted applicants would be invited to an audition.