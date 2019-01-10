HSI honours Okunbo with free medicare

BENIN CITY—A Non Governmental Organization, Health Support Initiative, HSI, yesterday conducted a free medical exercise in Okhuoromi community in Oredo local government area of Edo State to mark the birthday celebration of Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo.

In a remark during the brief opening ceremony flagging off the exercise, the Chief Executive Officer of the organization and Chief Medical Director of Central Hospital, Benin City, Dr Philip Ugbodaga stated that they were moved to embark on the Initiative to celebrate Okunbo who they said has over the years demonstrated a passion for uplifting the status of rural dwellers through his various interventions.

He said the organisation decided to replicate Okunbor’s philanthropic disposition by helping to take healthcare to the poor who ordinarily would have no access to such services.

Hundreds of people in the community and adjoining communities comprising the aged, women and children thronged the venue of the programme to benefit from the free exercise.

The team was made up of medical experts consisting of consultants in various fields of medicine, nurses, laboratory scientists and paramedical and support staffs who screened the beneficiaries for various ailments, including hypertension, diabetes, and malaria with simultaneous treatment.