How we’re using Ososo carnival to engage youths — Agbaje

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN CITY — THE lawmaker representing Akoko-Edo Constituency II, Mr Emmanuel Agbaje, yesterday, called on the state government to invest more in tourism to take away young people from the unemployment market in the state.

He said the annual Ososo carnival in Akoko-Edo council had over the years created annual sources of income for young people in the area and believed that government’s input to the festival would boost tourism and income generation for the youths of the area.

Young people of Africa, this fight against corruption is yours, says Buhari

Speaking with Vanguard at the 8th edition of Ososo carnival, Agbaje said: “Building a veritable tourism industry is a gradual process. We have started something, and it is already yielding results. So as businesses are growing, more people are engaged, people are springing up with their own entrepreneurship ideas.

Akwa Ibom plans to establish airline company

“Driving along the streets today, I saw quite a lot of spots. A lot happens in the carnival village, people have different spots where they sell various consumables and other items, all these are being done by our young ones and with this, some are able to raise money to support their education.”