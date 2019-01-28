Gunmen kill another Police orderly in Edo

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN—Police orderly, Sergeant Monday Ehigie, attached to Dr. Eric Osayande, Chairman of Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State, was weekend reportedly killed by unknown gunmen at Nomayo Junction, Upper Sakponba Road, Benin City.

Police dismiss Sergeant for killing 20-year-old undergraduate

This is coming some days after another Police orderly attached to an All Progressives Congress, APC, state House of Assembly candidate for Owan West, Michael Ohio-Ezomo, was killed while Ohio-Ezomo was kidnapped.

It was gathered that Sergeant Monday Ehigie was said to have been discharged by his principal, Dr. Eric Osayande, at about 4:30p.m. on Saturday to go home.

The source said he was shot on his way home around 10p.m. in a tricycle, after he had gone to drop his weapon at Ugbekun Police Station.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosun, who confirmed the incident yesterday, said he had visited the family of the slain policeman, adding that efforts were on to arrest perpetrators of the crime.

The Police boss also said the slain Police Sergeant was a member of a cult group.

According to Odumosun, “information we have is that he was fighting on the side of one of the rival cult groups. Cult war is either inter or intra. They are either fighting themselves or fighting another cult group.

“I was surprised. He was not on uniform. Two members of other cult group were killed.”