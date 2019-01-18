Gunmen kidnap Wike’s aide

…The kidnappers came in military uniform — Police

By Davies Iheamnachor

Unidentified gunmen have kidnapped the Special Adviser to Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Land and Survey, Chief Anugbum Onuoha JP.

Onuoha was kidnapped Thursday night at a hotel around Ada-George area of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Port Harcourt and taken to an unknown place at gunpoint.

It was gathered that the victim had closed from his office and retired to his hotel before the hoodlums who abducted him struck.

A source, who claimed to have witnessed the event, but did not want his name in print, stated that the four security escort attached to Onuoha took to their heels when the kidnappers started shooting sporadically, before whisking away the victim.

As at the time of filing this report, the kidnappers have not established contacts with the victims family.

However, Rumuepirikom Kingdom Council, chiefs of his home town, have regretted the development, describing it as worrisome.

In a statement, Chief Hon Prince Weli-Wosu, Chairman, Barr. Ndamzi Owabie Secretary and Engr. Joseph Charles Wike ,PRO of the Kingdom Council, pleaded with the abductors to release their victim unconditionally.

The statement read: “Elders, Chiefs and the entire people of Rumuepirikom Kingdom council wish to state that we are pained that one of our sons Chief Barr Anugbum Onuoha JP, was kidnapped by unknown gunmen yesterday, Thursday.

“Anugbum Onuoha is a peace loving individual and friend and lover of all. We by this announcement urge those responsible for such act to release him unconditionally.”

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer Rivers State Police Command, DSP. Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the development stated that the hoodlums appeared in military uniform.

Omoni in the statement yesterday said: “On 18/1/19 at about 2030hrs unknown gunmen in military uniform stormed a certain Hotel at Ada-George Road Port Harcourt and kidnapped the Special Adviser to the Governor on Lands & Survey.