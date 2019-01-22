Glo signs deal with Nokia Alcatel-Lucent

Over 150 global business leaders including Globacom’s Executive Vice Chairman (EVC), Mrs. Bella Disu, attended the 2019 Choose France International Business Summit which took place at the Chateau de Versailles, France, on Monday, January 21, 2019.



The executives from multinational companies across the world met with the President of France, Mr. Emmanuel Macron, at a dinner organised to promote France’s attractiveness as a business environment. They also used the Summit to publicise major investments and partnerships involving French companies.

Mrs. Disu, who represented Nigeria’s foremost telecommunications company, Globacom, announced a deal with Nokia Alcatel-Lucent, a global telecom equipment manufacturing company, to supply, install, and integrate a new Sure Pay Intelligent Network platform that will substantially enhance Globacom subscribers’ experience. She also presented a Purchasing Order (P.O.) to Vocalcom Technology, another French company, to enhance Globacom’s Interactive Voice Response and Contact Center Solutions.



“These agreements are geared towards ensuring that Globacom continues to provide first-rate telecommunications services in the countries where we operate,” Mrs. Disu said.

Earlier on Monday, she attended the inaugural meeting of the France-Nigeria Investment Club, which President Macron launched during his 2018 visit to Nigeria.

Speaking in an interview, Mrs. Disu described her engagements with global business leaders in France as impactful, adding that it was an important platform for exploring collaborations and business development.

“We have long chosen France, and we welcome every opportunity to expand our interests and alliances here.” Mrs. Disu said.



The Mike Adenuga Group is known for its strong ties with France. Globacom and Conoil Producing Limited have had over a decade of strong business relationships with French companies, including Total and Alcatel, which is now Nokia Alcatel-Lucent. The group of companies also supports the principal international French cultural organisation, Alliance Francaise, in Lagos. During his state visit to Nigeria last year, the French President commissioned the state-of the-art Mike Adenuga Alliance Francaise Centre donated by the Globacom Chairman, Dr. Mike Adenuga, to promote French and Nigerian cultures in Lagos.