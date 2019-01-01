Fr Mbaka endorses Buhari, Ugwuanyi for second term

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU -The fiery catholic priest and the spiritual director, adoration ministry Enugu Nigeria, Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka has endorsed president Muhammed Buhari’s second term reelection bid.

This is as the priest also said he he foresee the country facing more serious economic challenge this year.

Mbaka made the endorsement and prediction in his new year message in his annual 31st cross over night.

He said: “Among all the Presidential aspirants, Buhari stands in best position in winning the presidential election.”

He enumerated the achievements of President Buhari to include the of construction of Enugu- Onitsha expressway; the construction of second Niger bridge.

He prelate also applauded what he said was the agricultural revolution of the Buhari government, noting that “what happens in the ministry of agriculture such as massive production of rice is unprecedented in Nigeria agricultural history.

“In all this, we urge Nigerians to vote President Buhari in order to complete his eight years tenure and after which he will hand over to younger candidate.”

He said that three years cannot be equated with 16 y years in measuring governance.

On Enugu state government, Fr Mbaka praised Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his good work in Enugu state, saying that since the inception of democracy Enugu State had not got a good leader like Ugwuanyi.

On the area of security, Mbaka said that Enugu state has been the pace setter of peace, and admonished the people of the state to vote for him in other to finish his good work.

Mbaka also told the governorship candidate of All Progressive Congress, APC, in Enugu state, Senator Ayogu Eze to forget his governorship ambition so that governor Ugwuanyi eill finish his second tenure.