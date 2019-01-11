Foundation splashes gifts on kids

In his magnanimous nature, Mc Orange Foundation, has on the 30th December 2018, awash different gifts on the less privilege in a bid to assist them in the journey of life.

The event which was graced by many political bigwigs at the mother of divine orphanage home NTA road Asaba, Delta state, was organized to secure the future of the abandoned children at the orphanage centre.

Speaking during the ceremony, the organizer opined, “It was my greatest achievement this year that it came to reality all Glory Be To God Almighty We continue to create positive impact in our society. By getting involved in securing the future of our children’s. Mc Orange Foundation 7th years anniversary was indeed a success.

I’m using this opportunity to express my appreciation for your time, prayers, words of encouragement and benevolence-financial support given to me.

You haven’t stop to impress me with your diplomacy in regards to this special kids. With your empathy towards your subordinates ways of impacting in the life of this kids, am grateful for having you as part of my team/partnership once again thank you for your mentorship May God Almighty Continue To Bless You All.

