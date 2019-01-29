Firm offers Widows, Orphans free health insurance

Nigeria’s first On-demand health plan retailer, Healthpoint has announced plans to give free health insurance cover to widows and orphans across the country.

A statement by Chief Executive Officer of Healthpoint, Mrs Kemi Ayinde said that the free health insurance coverage is part of the organization’s effort to promote inclusion health in Africa, to redress health and social inequities among the populace by providing effective interventions for marginalized and excluded populations.

Ayinde stated that the offer would provide free health insurance coverage for a number of widows and orphans for one year in accredited hospitals across the country.

“This is our way of encouraging inclusion health for all in Nigeria. It’s only a few months since we launched, and Healthpoint has witnessed tremendous patronage from people from low and high echelon of life, businesses and individuals. Despite this, we know that many are still not covered.

“So what we have decided is to give free health care every year to those who may not be able to afford it. We have chosen widows and orphans this year. Next year, we would consider people from another segment of life. Everybody deserves good health care, so that is why we are reaching out to those who cannot afford it”.

Ayinde added that registration for the free health insurance plan is currently ongoing on the company’s website www.healthpoint.ng.

Giving insight on how Healthpoint works, the CEO said that the company is a health start-up with focus on providing affordable and convenient health insurance coverage. There is also the Doctor-on-Call service, that allows subscribers to call medical specialists for quick consultations and follow-ups, from anywhere around the world remotely. Healthpoint is propelled to serve major health deficiencies in urban, rural and peri-urban areas with an ultimate vision to promote and facilitate inclusion health in Africa particularly.

She said: “We are not an insurance company. We are resellers. One unique thing about our products is that with the numbers we have, we get access to bulk health plans at exclusive discounted rates from NHIS accredited partner HMOs. We offer our products on monthly subscriptions to fit into your monthly budgets and cash flows; unlike the regular insurance plans where you have to make payment quarterly or yearly. We are intermediaries. We buy health plans in bulk and sell them through our online platform”.

“What Healthpoint is offering today is the most convenient and affordable health insurance plan in the country. Health insurance is good but not every Nigeria can afford it. What we have done is to mystify the problem. So with as low as N800 monthly, you can enroll for our standard health plan and enjoy the medical care from our network of hospitals/providers across the country.”

Ayinde further pointed out that the Healthpoint app also offers various other unique health services. “Another interesting function on the app is the pre-booking feature where hospital appointments are schedule. The app also alerts our subscribers on health issues and epidemics, with advice on staying healthy amidst health challenges”.