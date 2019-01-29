FG commences release of N1.3trn NDDC hanging funds

By Egufe Yafugborhi

The FEDERAL Government has begun gradual defrayment of N1.3trillion accrued funds owed the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, since inception.

Acting Managing Director of NDDC, Prof Nelson Brambaifa, disclosed this yesterday at the inaugural meeting of NDDC’s new management at the commissions headquarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State where he boasted, “I will change NDDC and take it to the next level.”

Prof Brambaifa said, “Niger Delta has suffered enough. President Buhari recognised this and had taken prompt action to redress the situation and reassure the people on government’s commitment to their welfare.

“The President had, for the first time since the establishment of the NDDC, ensured that government starts meeting its statutory financial obligations to the commission in full.

“Buhari also ensured that all other statutory contributors to the funding of NDDC met their obligations just as the President worked to restore peace and security in the region by addressing all grievances of the people. The President loves the Niger Delta.”

The appointment of new management team, he noted, was another step in efforts to offer hope to the Niger Delta people and restore their confidence and faith that he would take decisive action to rebuild the region.

In his pledge to diligently respect and implement the NDDC’s mandate, Prof. Brambaifa promised, “To do everything necessary to facilitate sustainable transformation of the Niger Delta into a region socially stable, economically prosperous, politically peaceful and ecologically regenerative.

“The task of developing the Niger Delta is too important to be toyed with, too compelling to waste time on. I urge all stakeholders to join hands with the new management to ensure smooth transition as well as contribute to the immediate delivery of Mr President’s mandate.”

Brambaifa appointment was announced January 25, alongside that of the acting Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Chris Amadi and acting Executive Director Projects, Dr Samuel Adjogbe, who were also present at the inaugural meeting.