Expert discloses measures to minimise road mishap

An expert in transportation has urged drivers plying the highways especially during the raining season to take some precautionary measures to minimise road mishap.

According to the data released by the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, and the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, every four hours, no fewer than two lives are lost on Nigerian roads.

Besides, every year, about 20,000 of the 11.654 million vehicles in the country are involved in accidents.

The analysis of data released shows that the number of lives lost to road traffic accidents from January to June, 2018 were 2,623.

Meanwhile, between July and September 7, 2018, no fewer than 126 lives had also been wasted in road mishap.

Speaking in this regard, Chairman of Peace Mass Transit Limited, Samuel Maduka Onyishi noted that there are so many factors responsible for road accidents on our roads, adding that while some are human, others are mechanical and environmental factors.

According to him, the environmental factor has to do with bad roads and seasons. He explained that during the harmattan, many road users have poor visibility, just as bad roads make vehicles leave their lane and jump to another lane in efforts to avoid portholes and many times end up having head-on collisions.

For the mechanical factor, Onyishi heaped the blame of road accident on faulty and operational vehicles, noting that lack of maintenance culture or poor quality of motor spare parts, especially second hand tires should be discouraged.

He said: “I advise every vehicle owners to go for brand new tires, especially the high standard ones and be sure of the quality of the vehicle. Every driver should adequately maintain his vehicle because preventive maintenance is always cheaper than corrective maintenance.

“Take care of your vehicles before they wear out, because most spare parts on vehicles have a life span. Once the life span is due, is better to change them than waiting to wear out finally, because when it wears out finally, it can happen on the road and cause brake failure that could lead to loss of life and properties.

“If it happened, you will end up losing then times of what you are trying to save.

“Drivers should not drink when driving, drivers should not over speed, vehicles should have speed limit.”In training of drivers, operators must be trained from time to time, from the time of employment to ensure quality and experience of your driver.

“Drivers are advise to get enough rest when they end a trip before they take a new trip.

“Safety is first in operation of every transport company that desires to be mentioned.”

Speaking on world best practices in transportation, Onyishi said that due to his quest to international standard at

Peace Mass Transit (PMT) Ltd, it now has a depot in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

“It is the latest in the series of ultra-modern business premises recently commissioned by the leading road transport company, across the country,” he said.

According to him, Peace Mass Transit has been present in Onitsha for over two decades ago.

He, however said that the Awka depot was somewhat of a watershed, marking the company’s first official presence in the state capital since the creation of the present Anambra state 28 years ago.

His words: ‘The Awka PMT depot is located at 112 Arthur Eze Avenue, UNIZIK junction, opposite Sinai Oil.

“The new premises is yet another trail blazing architectural masterpiece, innovative in both design and ultimate delivery, and the general comfort ambience is second to none.