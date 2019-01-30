Enugu community in USA renovates primary school in Nsukka

By Chinenyeh Ozor

Nsukka : The dilapidated central school Ozi Edem Ani community has been renovated by indigenes of the community based in the United States of America (USA) for academic excellence of the pupils of the school.

The Edem Ani community in diaspora embarked on the project to argument government efforts and assist communities tackle some nagging problems in the area than waiting for government to do everything.

Speaking at the Commissioning of the the renovated central school, the chairman Edem United USA High Chief Samuel Ikechukwu Asadu (0kenwa Ogadagidi) the traditional ruler elect of the proposed Ogbogidi/Ozara autonomous community said that indigenes of the community decided to renovate dilapidated primary schools in parts of the community to give back to the community what it bequeathed unto them many years ago than building mansions across the globe while pupils study under harsh environment without roof and chairs.

High Chief Asadu said that the renovation of the central school was the first phase of the projects earmrked by the Edem United United States of America, (USA) explaining that the association have decided to tackle some challenging problems of most autonomous communities in the area.

“School pupils study without desks and leaking roof tops in most of the primary schools in the area. Everything should not wait for government, there are certain things individuals, corporate bodies, philanthropists, Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs), churches and donor agencies could do to assist government efforts on developmental projects.” he said.

He called on Nigerians in diaspora to come together under any umbrella and join hands in developing the country mostly indigenes of Enugu State, pointing out that the state governor Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has performed beyond expectations of the people on roads network, prompt payment of workers salaries, education, agriculture, sports, infrastural and human capital development and need to be assisted in no small measure.

High Chief Asadu urged eligible voters in the community to obtain permanent voters card (PVC) and ensure Ugwuanyi returns to the sit of power on March 2nd, 2019 of the gubernatorial and state assemblies general elections in the country.

He poured encomiums on Governor Ugwuanyi for his achievements in his first tenure, saying that his score card endeared him to the hearts of the general public and attracted numerous awards and most recently, the Vanguard Media Merit award in celebration of his monumental achievements and goodwill in the the state.

Also speaking during the brief but solemn ceremony, the traditional ruler of Ozi Edem community, HRH Igwe H. Ezema expressed gratitude to the singular gesture of Edem United, USA for renovating Ozi Edem Central School that has been at the mercy of reptiles.

Igwe Ezema praised High Chief Asadu for bringing sons and daughters of Edem community in USA together to think home for the good of the entire community, adding that Edem United USA doled out N2m each for Ozi and Akpa Edem communities to renovate primary schools in the areas.

Earlier in an address, the headmaster of Central School Ozi Edem, Ezema J. I, thanked Edem United USA for renovating and re-roofing the senior classroom block of the primary school that collapsed and was occupied by rodents at the detriment of the pupils pointing out that efforts had been on to contact the government to do the needful till the intervention of Edem United USA in the school.