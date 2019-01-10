EFCC to hold rally against vote buying

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will on Sunday in Abuja hold a rally against voter inducement.

The rally aims at mobilising the grassroots against voter’s inducement and raising the consciousness of Nigerians against various forms of money laundering activities.

Acting Chairman of the commission, Mr Ibrahim Magu, said the ‘Say No to Vote Buying’, event would hold at the Unity Fountain by 2pm.

According to a statement by Acting spokesman of the commission, Mr Tony Orilade, the event is part of the EFCC’s efforts at sensitizing the public on the ills of corruption.

The rally was put together in partnership with Olarenwaju Toriseju, popular comedian fondly referred to as ‘Ambassador Wahala’. (NAN)