Edo Poly Usen commences tech commercialisation

…establishes staff school, opens call for enrollment

Committed to bridging the gap between the gown and the town, Edo State Polytechnic Usen, will commence training of entrepreneurs and interested unemployed graduates on equipment fabrication for self-reliance.

The school has also established a staff primary and secondary school to provide top-of-the-range education to residents of Usen Community and environs.

Rector of the institution, Prof. Abiodun Falodun, who disclosed this in a chat with journalists, said that the school is being repositioned to respond to the needs of the society and contribute to the state’s development.

He said that the training, which is organised by the Polytechnic through its school of engineering in collaboration with Feghos Engineering Works, is a 6-month intensive workshop on design and fabrication of domestic and commercial yam/fufu pounding machine.

According to him, “The training is targeted at young school leavers, graduates of polytechnics, universities and colleges of education, and other institutions. the workshop will commence on February 5 and will hold at the institution’s school of engineering.”

He said that the effort is the institution’s initiative to bridge the town and gown gap, contribute to the state’s economic expansion as well as commercialise some of the researches from the institution.

On the new staff school, he said the school was responding to the need of its immediate society, noting that the necessary modalities for the running of the school have been fine-tuned.

He added that the staff school, which is the first in the institution, will be self-sustaining, calling on members of the community and environs to take advantage of the opportunity to enroll their children and wards for an all-round education by competent instructors.