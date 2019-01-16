Economy experts converge on Lagos for Vanguard Economic Discourse today

By Babajide Komolafe

Leading economic experts from the private and public sectors will today converge on Civic Centre in Lagos for the 3rd edition of Vanguard Economic Discourse.

The experts will be led by renowned banker, Mr. Fola Adeola, as the keynote speaker, and former Minister of National Planning, Dr. Shamsuddeen Usman, as chairman.

Also speaking at the discourse are Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola; Managing Director/Chief Executive, Heritage Bank Limited, Mr. Ifie Sekibo, as well as erudite economist and former member ofMonetary Policy Committee, MPC, of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr. Doyin Salami.

Other eminent personalities speaking at the event, which is sponsored by Heritage Bank are Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Mrs Hadiza Bala Usman; Director General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, LCCI, Mr. Muda Yusuf, and General Secretary, Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Dr. Peter Ozo-Eson.

The experts will brainstorm on the theme, Human Development Index vs Economic Growth: Nigeria’s Policy Options. They are also expected to proffer appropriate policy mix needed to galvanise Nigeria’s human resources and economic growth.

The discussions would be coming against the backdrop of the recent World Bank Group ranking of Nigeria 152 out of 157 countries on its first-ever Human Capital Index.

Similarly, a report by the Brookings Institution said Nigeria had overtaken India as the nation with the highest number of extremely poor people. The report showed that about 87 million Nigerians are in extreme poverty, with six Nigerians falling into extreme poverty every minute.

Furthermore, data from National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, showed that the number of unemployed Nigerians rose by 3.3 million or 19 per cent to 20.9 million in third quarter of 2018 (Q3’18) from 17.6 million in third quarter of 2017 (Q3’17).

The need for the right mix of policies to align the nation’s economic and human development performance informs the theme of the Vanguard Economic Discourse.