Ebuehi gets return date ahead AFCON 2019

Nigeria international defender Tyronne Ebuehi is closing in on a return to full fitness for his Portuguese side Benfica with his recovery from a cruciate ligament injury progressing as expected, Owngoalnigeria.com reports.

Ebuehi ruptured his cruciate ligament in pre season with Benfica following his transfer for free from Dutch side ADO Den Haag in the summer after his exploits for Nigeria at the World Cup.

23 year old Ebuehi stood out for Nigeria in the game against Iceland at the Russia 2018 World Cup with his ability to operate as a wing back or full back on either flanks the hallmark of his display for Nigeria.

A celebrated move to Benfica was cut short by the injury he picked up but his recovery has been smooth sailing and he is expected to return back to training later this month.

The 29th of January has been picked as his return date and it will no doubt put him in the frame to be selected for Nigeria’s squad to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations provided he didn’t suffer any set backs when he starts to play competitive games for Benfica.