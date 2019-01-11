Ebonyi won’t tolerate election rigging, Says Umahi’s campaign group

By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki-The Divine Mandate Campaign Organization in Ebonyi state has warned that it would not tolerate rigging in the state in the 2019 election.

APC UK says no alternative to Buhari

The campaign organization said its warning goes to the security agencies, the independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as well as the All Progressives Congress(APC).

The Director of Strategy of the Campaign Organization, Emmanuel Igwe, in a statement in Abakaliki on Friday, said the people of the state are solidly behind the governor and the Peoples Democratic party(PDP) candidate, David Umahi.

Igwe stated that the people want the governor to continue beyond 2019 because of his numerous achievements in the last three years.

He berated the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Senator Sunday Ogbuoji, for dismissing the governor’s achievements as ‘cosmetics’ and challenged him to show his achievements as a senator for eight years.

He said the turnout of the kickoff campaign rally that will hold in Ikwo on 17th of January will shock the opposition in the state.

“We are ready for the election, and we are solidly behind the governor because of his commitment towards the development of the state. In the last three years Ebonyi has been transformed beyond recognition. Thousands of Ebonyians have also been empowered. We want him to continue and we shall give him our votes come March 2nd.

“Security agencies ,INEC and the All Progressives Congress are warned against plots to twist the outcome of the election.

” Off course ,Ebonyians will resist such attempt. We shall not accept anything except free, fair and credible elections” he said.