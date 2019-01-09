Drop in cooking gas price excites Lagos residents

Lagos – Some Lagos residents on Wednesday expressed satisfaction with the decrease in the price and availability of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), popularly known as cooking gas, especially during the Yuletide.



The residents said that the drop in the price of the commodity was a relief to consumers, as they did not agonise over annual price hike and shortage of the product.

Checks at some filling stations and gas plants in the metropolis showed that the 12.5kg of cooking gas, which sold for between N4,000 and N4, 500 in November, 2018, now sells for between N3, 400 and N3,600.

Mrs Yewande Adebiyi, who resides in Ikorodu, said that the arbitrary increase in the price of the commodity and the exploitation of its users by some gas dealers, especially during the Yuletide had marred previous celebrations.



“The situation is quite different during this celebration; there was no financial pressure or stress resulting from price hike, and there was no searching for the product from one gas plant to another filling station.

“In the last three years, the least you can get cooking gas during Yuletide is N5,500; but I was astonished when I refilled my gas with N3,500 in December, and also paid the same amount yesterday, to refill my second cylinder,” she said.

Also, Mrs Ezeine Okafor, a resident of Ketu, said, “As an essential product, the price of cooking gas at N3,500 is still high; more efforts should be made by the government to make it affordable to an average Nigerian.”

Mr Adedeji Ogunmakin, Station Manager, Enyo Retail and Supply Ltd., attributed the drop in price of LPG to improved supply and distribution. (NAN)