Driver impregnates minor, abducts her for abortion

By Paul Olayemi

Sapele—A 56-year-old driver, Vincent Idogho, who allegedly impregnated a 15-year-old girl, and abducted her from her grandmother’s house for abortion, has been arrested.

Man remanded for allegedly defiling 7-year-old girl

The suspect, a driver at a popular transport company along Okpe Road in Sapele, Delta State, allegedly started sleeping with the minor since last November.

A source, who craved anonymity, told Vanguard that each time the girl was returning from school, the suspect would lay an ambush, lure her and most times threaten her.

According to the source, “though the girl did not tell anybody, we were beginning to suspect she was pregnant. She went to school on Monday and did not return. After waiting, we went to look for her and we had to report to the Police.

“It was on Tuesday we located where he kept her and after questioning, the girl said Mr. Idogho gave money to a woman who in turn bought drugs to abort her pregnancy.”

Mr. Idogho is said to be cooling his heels at the Sapele Police Station, including the woman who was said to have procured the drugs

A Police officer at Sapele Police Station confirmed that the suspect was arrested and detained “and he is still in our custody.”