Davido, Idris Elba, others thrill fans at sold-out concert

20,000 music lovers were thrilled by the eccentric performance of musician David Adeleke aka Davido at his first sold-out show at O2 Arena, London.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the show, which took place on Sunday night, makes Davido the second Nigerian to sell out the Arena following Wizkid’s iconic 2018 show.

The show was attended by Edward Enninful, Editor of British Vogue and supermodel, Naomi Campbell who came to support the Nigerian Afropop star.

In true Davido fashion, fans were treated to amazing performances from members of his DMW clan – Mayorkun, Peruzzi, Idowest and Yonda.

Prior to his remarkable entrance on stage, international music act, Tim Westwood and Nigerian, DJ ECool entertained the audience with hit songs to keep the energy up.

Following this, globally acclaimed actor and Disc Jockey, Idris Elba stepped on stage to announce Davido’s entrance.

The musician arrived on a suspended platform eliciting loud cheers from the audience.

He went on to perform a catalogue of his hit tracks including ‘Dami Duro’, ‘FIA’, ‘If’, ‘Fall’ and ‘Assurance’, bringing his girlfriend, Chioma on stage as they shared a kiss.

The crowd, who were familiar with his lyrics, sang loudly to every one, creating a charged atmosphere with an energy matched by Davido’s energetic set.

As the show wound up, there were few surprise performances including that of Jamaican superstar, Popcaan and Nigerian star, Zlatan.

Other artists who took to the stage during the night include Victor AD who performed his smash hit, ‘Wetin We Gain’. (NAN)