Davido delivers unforgettable night in Lagos; Peruzzi, Dremo thrill fans

Flytime Fest 2025 has drawn thousands of music lovers to Lagos, as Nigerian music superstar, Davido, on Thursday night delivered a breathtaking performance that lit up the Eko Convention Centre.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the concert stretched into the early hours of Friday, with fans filling the venue to witness exhilarating live performances from some of the country’s biggest music acts.

The festival, which celebrates sound, culture and live entertainment, treated fans to an immersive concert experience as top artistes mounted the stage with high-energy performances that kept the audience fully engaged.

It was a night to remember as Davido stormed the stage to deafening cheers, thrilling fans with hit songs that kept the crowd singing and dancing from midnight till dawn.

The award-winning artiste delivered electrifying renditions of songs from his rich catalogue, combining powerful vocals with dynamic stage presence that further heightened the excitement at the venue.

The performance was further elevated by surprise appearances from guest artistes, including Dremo and Peruzzi, who joined Davido on stage to the delight of the cheering crowd.

Dremo thrilled fans with energetic rap verses, while Peruzzi brought smooth melodies that drew loud sing-alongs from the audience.

Some attendees, who spoke with NAN, expressed delight at witnessing Davido’s live performance.

Adewale Ogunleye, a fan, described the concert as exceptional.

“Davido’s energy was unmatched. From the first song to the last, he kept everyone hyped. It was worth every second,” he said.

Also speaking, Funke Akinwale, who attended the festival with her friends, said the experience was unforgettable.

“Seeing Davido perform live like that was amazing. The crowd, the lights and the music made the night very special,” she said.

Similarly, Musa Abdullahi described the festival as refreshing.

“The atmosphere was full of joy and positive vibes. It was a great way to relax and enjoy good music,” he said.

Another attendee, Chiamaka Nwoye, commended the organisers for a well-executed event.

“Flytime Fest is always well organised. It keeps getting better every year and brings people together through music,” she said. (NAN)