Daily Trust Bureau Chief regains freedom

By Ndahi Marama

MAIDUGURI—The detained Maiduguri Bureau Chief of Daily Trust, Uthman Abubakar has been released by Military authorities, after being detained for almost three days.

Editor-in-Chief of Daily Trust, Mannir Dan-Ali, announced the release after speaking to the released editor who was brought back to the Maiduguri office by an unnamed Major, who handed him over to a security officer at the office.

Uthman who maintained that he was courteously treated, however, said his mobile phones and laptop were still with military authorities on the grounds that they needed time to finish forensic checks on the equipment.

Earlier, the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Borno Council, had kicked against the continued detention of the editor, who was accused of leaking a story on a planned Military onslaught in Baga Town, being occupied by Boko Haran terrorists.

Recalled that armed Military personnel invaded Daily Trust Regional Office in Maiduguri, over the weekend, arrested Abubakar and a reporter, Ibrahim Sawab, but Sawab was later released, leaving Abubakar in detention, until he was released yesterday.

Although, members of NUJ and executive members of various state chapels, including correspondents, Monday, visited the office of the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Benson Akinroluye, with a view to resolving the issue, h stated categorically that he did not have the power to release Abubakar, until some grey issues were resolved at the national level.

Secretary of NUJ in the state, Mohammed Ibrahim in a statement said : “The NUJ, Borno Council, having exhausted all diplomatic avenues to secure the release of Daily Trust Newspaper Bureau, Chief Uthman Abubakar, strongly condemns his continued detention by the military.”