Customs Zone ‘A’ rakes N5.1bn from seizures

By Godwin Oritse

THE Federal Operations Unit, F.O.U, Zone ‘A’ of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS has said that it realized a total of N5.1billion from prohibited items seized by the Unit in the last four months.

Comptroller, of the Zone, Mohammed Aliyu, said that the drive and desire to compliment the Comptroller General’s Policy of entrenching transparency and integrity while enforcing the core mandate of the Service is the determining factor for the success.

He stated that proactive steps of enforcement are truly achieving the desired result and policy of the Federal Government in sustaining agriculture and self-sufficiency in food production, revamping the economic recovery plan, protecting National Security and ameliorating the potential health hazards of the negative impact of smuggled items to the average Nigerian citizenry.

A breakdown of the seizures recorded with their appropriate Duty Paid Values (DPV) from August 17 to December 10 2018 showed that 24 units of seized vehicles and 34 exotic vehicles were seized within this period.

He said: “We intercepted various contrabands with a DPV of N5.1Billion. The seized items include: 24 units of seized vehicles and 34 exotic vehicles, 39,664 bags of foreign

parboiled rice (equivalent of 66 trailers), 3,252 frozen poultry products, 2,887 jerrycans of vegetable oil, 3,792 parcels of Indian Hemp, 5x20ft containers of unprocessed wood, 2,520 bales of used clothing, 710 cartons of tramadol among others.

“The Fifty Eight (58) vehicles under detention/seizure are: 3 Bullet proof vehicles including 1 Lexus Jeep LX570 (2016) and 2 Land Cruiser Jeeps (2017/2018), 6 Toyota Camry, other vehicles include: 2 Toyota Hilux (2017), 2 Toyota Land cruiser (2016), 2 Nissan Navara (2016) among others.

“As an enforcement Unit of the Service, the Federal Operations Unit will not rest on its oars until there is a total compliance that will translate to effective revenue generation, suppression of smuggling, facilitation of legitimate trade and protecting our national security.

“We are determined to stem the tide against those who have decided to be non-conformist to legitimate process of importation and exportation clearance processes.”