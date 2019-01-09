Customs seizes tramadol, rice, worth over N54m in Kaduna

The Nigeria Customs Federal Operation Unit, Zone `B’, has seized three cartons of Tramadol 255 mg and 1,100 bags of foreign rice with Duty Paid Value of over N54 million in Kaduna.

The Area Controller of the zone, Mohammed Sarkin Kebbi, who disclosed this while conducting Journalists round the seized items on Wednesday in Kaduna, said the rice were in various vehicles covered in local rice bags.

The Controller further explained that the three cartons of tramadol were uncovered along Kaduna Abuja road, concealed in a truck conveying motorcycle spare parts.

He said the discovery was done based on intelligence information from good Nigerians, adding that each carton of tramadol had a market value of over N5 million, thus putting the value of the total seizure at N15 million.

He noted that tramadol drugs are still being imported into the country in large quantities in spite of the ban on it.

He added that between December and January, the command had seized 1,100 bags of smuggled foreign rice.

“We also have about 10 vehicles that are intercepted with various smuggled goods,” he said.

According to him, the seizure is important to the customs service in its commitment to stem smuggling, including illicit drugs.

“Customs will remain committed to preventing banned drugs from getting to the teaming youths.

“Tramadol is very expensive and sell very fast because criminals have been able to put the drugs into the market, ” he said.