Chad sacks oil minister Boukar Michel

Chad’s President Idriss Deby Itno on Friday dismissed Oil Minister Boukar Michel and named Finance Minister Mahamat Allali Abakar as his temporary replacement, a government decree showed.



Chad produces around 130,000 barrels of oil per day and received more than $1 billion in oil-backed loans from Glencore and four bank lenders in 2014.

It struck a deal with its creditors to restructure that loan last year after government revenues crashed due to low oil prices.



Michel was appointed oil minister in 2018.

Also sacked was Alixe Naïmbaye, the minister in charge of Posts, New Information and Communication Technologies.

The sack followed complaints by internet service providers and staff of the postal service, who protested over unpaid salaries.