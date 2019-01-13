Camon 11: The new brilliant device from Tecno

By Emeka Aginam

TECNO Mobile, which lays claim to being the most loved smartphone brand on the African continent, is no stranger to setting and exceeding expectations with each of its new smartphone releases and the launch of the new Camon 11 is basically putting more icing on an already beautiful cake.

There is probably no need for an Introduction to the TECNO Camon series as almost everyone owns one or knows someone who does. The TECNO brand has constantly also enjoyed a lot of positive reviews for its Camon series over the years due to the record-breaking camera feature.

The first impression and thoughts of the new TECNO device, is of a child who just got his first bike- I was totally impressed when I first saw the new Camon 11 which by the way, is the brand’s first Artificial Intelligence (A.I) technologically enabled smartphone.

Several rumors further fueled anticipation and curiosity, such as the device having A.I assisted technology for selfie photography, upgraded multi-tasking software, in addition to many more operational features.

The new TECNO CAMON 11 flaunts several improvements on every aspect, but the main draw here is the camera — with the 16MP A.I front camera and 13+2MP rear camera, the Camon 11 spots one of the best smartphone cameras right now. The camera takes fantastic photos in both daylight and low-light scenarios, with the A.I-assisted feature allowing for amazing selfies.

One of the other things that make this device’s camera a winner includes the fact that the smartphone camera comes with a beefier A.I beautification effect, A.I High Dynamic Range imaging feature and A.I adjustable flashlights. The improved Quad Core chipset and memory that goes as high as a 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage- already makes the device desirable.

It’s impressive that TECNO Mobile has managed to pack so many camera features into the CAMON 11. The A.I features on the device deliver some sizzling results with the A.I beautification effect and adjustable flash giving us a glimpse of what the future of smartphone camera technology might look like.

Beauty on the palm

In terms of design, the TECNO Camon 11 does not disappoint talking about a smartphone with 6.2-inch notch screen HD+ super full view display, 18:9 aspect ratios and a hefty 3750mAh battery.

We think TECNO created the CAMON 11 device to show off both its camera and design prowess and demonstrate over again, its ability to produce innovative products. TECNO has used several new materials (metallic) and design elements in the past, but by creating something as special as the CAMON 11, it sure proves that its products are as lust worthy as those that come from any other top smartphone brand.

With a 3750mAh battery, the Camon 11 allows for long term continuous use that includes talk time, messaging, social media, gaming and movie watching. The Camon 11 combines the latest technology with innovative design, resulting in a forward-looking phone with virtually very thin bezels on four sides of the screen and an amazing 5.6mm virtual thickness.

The verdict

All things considered, the TECNO CAMON 11 is an impressively compelling piece of smartphone tech – and for the camera, you’re sure to get more than what you bargained for.

Between the solid material design and build-quality, performance that swings above its price-bracket and slick software experience, the CAMON 11 is a smartphone that makes recommendation very easy. On the aspect of its pricing, the TECNO CAMON 11 is surely a steal especially because of all the unique features the device flaunts, and if you are looking for a device that gives you that premium quality aesthetics and advanced camera feature, the TECNO CAMON 11 is probably the way to go.