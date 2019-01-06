Burnt corpses: Deceased relatives commend Anambra Govt.’s quick intervention

Some relatives of the dead whose bodies were recently burnt in Enugwu-Ukwu General Hospital in Anambra have commended the State Government for the speedy identification and release of the corpses to them.

You will recall that about 50 corpses were reported burnt in the inferno which occurred in the hospital on Dec. 29, 2018.

A community leader, Mrs Elizabeth Okafor, 90, whose son-in-law’s corpse was affected, made the commendation at Nawfia, Njikoka Local Government Area of the state on Sunday.

Okafor said that her happiness knew no bounds now that the body of her son in-law, Mr Geoffery Akabike, had been laid to rest.

She said that her daughter, Bessie Akabuike, was now free to perform some rites in accordance with the customs, without negative effects in future.

The nonagenarian also said that her grandchild, Mr Ifeanyi Akabuike, was now free from any harm since his father’s corpse had been identified and handed over to the family.

She commended the state government for the quick intervention, but urged the Governor, Willie Obiano, to find out the cause of the fire incident and address it, to forestall future occurrence.

Also, the family of late Mr Nathaniel Okonkwo of Adagbe Avomimi Enugwu-Ukwu has thanked the state government for the quick intervention.

The widow, Mrs Theresa Okonkwo, said on Sunday that she was grateful to government for its quick response to the unfortunate incident and facilitation of the identification of the body.

The daughter of the deceased, Mrs Ifeyinwa Okeke who received the remains of Okonkwo who died on Dec. 24, 2018 at the age of 72 years, also commended the state government.

In the same vein, Mr Robson Agu commended the state government for the response that led to the identification of the body of his brother, Mr Benson Agu, 70, who died on Nov. 19, 2018.

Agu said that the remains of his late brother would be finally laid to rest on Jan. 18 after due consultations with the kinsmen and the church. (NAN)