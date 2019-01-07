Anambra mortuary fire: Bereaved families commend govt’s quick intervention

Awka—FAMILIES of the dead whose corpses were recently burnt in Enugwu-Ukwu General Hospital in Anambra have commended the state government for the speedy identification and release of the corpses to them.

It should be recalled that about 50 corpses were reported burnt in the inferno which occurred in the hospital on Dec. 29, 2018.

A community leader, Mrs Elizabeth Okafor, 90, whose son-in-law’s corpse was affected, made the commendation at Nawfia, Njikoka Local Government Area of the state yesterday.

Okafor said that her happiness knew no bounds now that the body of her son in-law, Mr Geoffery Akabike, had been laid to rest.

Fuel tanker explodes in Enugu, burns petrol station, homes, shops

She said that her daughter, Bessie Akabuike, was now free to perform some rites in accordance with their customs, without negative effects in future.

The nonagenarian also said that her grandchild, Mr Ifeanyi Akabuike, was now free from any harm since his father’s corpse had been identified and handed over to the family.

She commended the state government for its quick intervention, but urged the Governor, Willie Obiano, to find out the cause of the inferno and address it, to forestall future occurrence of another.

Also, the family of late Mr Nathaniel Okonkwo of Adagbe Avomimi Enugwu-Ukwu has thanked the state government for the quick intervention.

His widow, Theresa Okonkwo, said, yesterday that she was grateful to government for its quick response to the unfortunate incident and facilitation of the identification of the body.

Lagos: Ambode, lawmakers trade blames over delayed 2019 budget

The daughter of the deceased, Mrs Ifeyinwa Okeke who received the remains of Okonkwo who died on Dec. 24, 2018 at the age of 72 years, also commended the state government.

In the same vein, Mr Robson Agu commended the state government for the timely identification of the body of his brother, Mr Benson Agu, who died on November 19, 2018, at the age of 70.